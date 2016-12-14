I have observed this election turn people of a generally kind nature, into ravenous venomous vipers towards each other. Whether you voted for Trump or for Clinton, it seems that there is a great divide. Trump supporters have had their intelligence questioned to death, and Clinton supporters are labeled as whiny and sore losers. There are three words that can assist us all in this needy time of common sense. Get over it! If you really are willing to not budge an inch, then you are part of the problem. There is no middle ground where there once was.