News
Former College of Eastern Utah welding instructor, Gary Prazen, 80, died Nov. 22. He established himself as a world-class sculptor after meeting an acting icon who was visiting Carbon County in 1978. The chance encounter with Western Actor John Wayne propelled the Carbon County native into international fame for his realistic bronze sculptures. According to his bio, Prazen was attending a water meeting at the Carbon Country Club. He had been elected Carbon County Commissioner and was talking to some of his constituents after the meeting.
Posted Wednesday, December 14, 2016 - 1:17pm
Utah State University Eastern’s Chandler Vincent hit the ground running and more importantly welding when he arrived on campus last August as he and 24 welders from throughout the United States prepared for the USA Welding Pre-Trials. The 25 welders were scaled down to six in November, and Vincent is part of the elite six competing in the American Welding Society’s week-long competition in Huntsville, Ala., this week.
Posted Monday, December 12, 2016 - 7:38pm
Utah State University Eastern cosmetology students presented the United Way of Southeastern Utah a check for $2,000 for its Salons for Survival program to help working women with breast cancer living in Carbon and Emery counties. According to Carole Wright, director of the United Way of Southeastern Utah, “these communities are unbelievable when someone has a need. Having cancer is hard enough to deal with and donations to help individuals fighting cancer makes their challenges a little easier each day. I am just humbled and thankful to help in any way we can.”
Posted Monday, December 12, 2016 - 7:32pm
Since 1998, USU Eastern served bread and soup to the campus and community as a fund raiser for the Carbon County Food Bank. This year, over 630 patrons attended Bread ‘n’ Soup Night resulting in a $4,000 donation to the organization. This brings the 18 year total to $52,000.
Posted Monday, December 12, 2016 - 7:29pm
Sports
The basketball story behind sophomore Yarima Leticia Gutierrez journey from Copper Hills High School to USU Eastern is not the usual. She came to college in 2014 as a student, not student athlete. After one year of college and an LDS mission, she decided basketball still had a role to play in her life. Gutierrez attended school in Price in 2014 before she was called to serve an LDS mission in Guatemala. She came back in 2016 spring semester, and that is where her basketball story at USU Eastern begins.
Posted Wednesday, December 14, 2016 - 3:20pm
Edmond James Sanders Jr. Staff writer
Posted Monday, December 12, 2016 - 5:58pm
You know what happens when you’re rooting for a creaky but, lovable football team that everyone has already counted out? You relish the victories. All of them. Every single one. You know the season could collapse at any time. You know you’re hanging onto hope by a thread. It’s a little liberating. Your expectations are low because you shouldn’t expect anything at all.
Posted Monday, December 12, 2016 - 5:46pm
Lifestyles
Hard work lead to a pleasant surprise for Angie Mejia when, at 17, she was given the option of graduating high school early. At once she came to Utah State Eastern to begin the next chapter in her life. At Granger High School, Mejia participated in Latinos in Action, was on the basketball team and the soccer team. Her talent and passion for soccer carried over to college and gained her a scholarship from Utah State University Eastern.
Posted Monday, December 12, 2016 - 7:01pm
Kevin Soto, from Mexico, has lived in the United States six years. He calls West Valley home, and attended Granger High School. Soto participated in theatre and was involved in Latinos in Action which, he says, was probably his favorite thing. “Latinos in Action is considered a service club, but emphasized on Latinos. It makes us feel comfortable and it really made me feel more at home.”
Posted Monday, December 12, 2016 - 6:56pm
With winter break coming closer, many of us will be heading home for the holidays. There are all kinds of traditions that families have for this special time together. One that has been part of American culture for about three quarters of a century is the Christmas cookie exchange. Cookie exchanges started in the thirties as a way for neighborhoods to come together and share family recipes for cookies with one another and add some sweetness to their children’s lives in a time when so many people had so little.
Posted Monday, December 12, 2016 - 6:51pm
Viewpoints
I have observed this election turn people of a generally kind nature, into ravenous venomous vipers towards each other. Whether you voted for Trump or for Clinton, it seems that there is a great divide. Trump supporters have had their intelligence questioned to death, and Clinton supporters are labeled as whiny and sore losers. There are three words that can assist us all in this needy time of common sense. Get over it! If you really are willing to not budge an inch, then you are part of the problem. There is no middle ground where there once was.
Posted Tuesday, December 13, 2016 - 2:49pm
I am one of those people who don’t want to be friends with people who voted for Trump. Because I am friends with people who share my values, and if you voted for Trump you obviously don’t share my values.
Posted Tuesday, December 13, 2016 - 12:03pm